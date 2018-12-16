Pete Davidson makes a brief appearance on last new 'Saturday Night Live' of 2018

Pete Davidson made a highly anticipated but brief appearance on "Saturday Night Live" after a troubling message posted to his Instagram account revealed that the young comedian might have been struggling with thoughts of suicide.
Davidson, who last year revealed he had been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, raised concern Saturday with a cryptic message on Instagram that seemed to allude to him being suicidal: “i really don’t want to be on this earth anymore. i’m doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don’t know how much longer i can last,” he wrote in the since-deleted post.
Davidson's only appearances on the show consisted of a prerecorded skit and a brief introduction of the show's musical guest, Miley Cyrus. Cyrus performed “Happy Xmas (War is Over)” — a song written by John Lennon and Yoko Ono -- with Mark Ronson and Sean Ono Lennon. Her striking wardrobe is drawing as much online attention Sunday as her jaw-dropping vocals.
She performed in a low-cut Saint Laurent dress, a slightly less revealing outfit than the sparkling Gucci tracksuit she donned (topless underneath) for her first performance of "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart."
Watch the performance below:
Here are the other highlights of the last new “Saturday Night Live” of 2018.
‘It's a Wonderful Trump’ cold open
The episode opened with a black-and-white spin on the Christmas movie classic "It's A Wonderful Life."
After Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin) wishes he'd never been elected president, an angel (Kenan Thompson) visits to show him a world where people are still smiling and where Kellyanne Conway has gotten her soul back from Satan. (Also, it turns out Hillary's emails were all Bed Bath & Beyond coupons).
The skit got help from Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro (who played Michael Cohen and Robert S. Mueller III, respectively) and saw host Matt Damon reprise his role as Brett M. Kavanaugh. Mike Pence also showed up as the holiday party DJ and Kavanaugh, who’d never been chosen for the Supreme Court, remained a hard-partying frat bro who gave Trump the gift a beer-themed Advent calendar.
Oscar auditions
Following Kevin Hart's withdrawal from hosting the Oscars last week, “Saturday Night Live” proposed what it would look like if stars such as Tiffany Haddish (Ego Nwodim), Michelle Wolf (McKinnon), Chris Hemsworth (Damon), Hannah Gadsby (Aidy Bryant), Rami Malek (Davidson), Michael Strahan (Thompson), Rachel Brosnahan (Cecily Strong), Sarah Silverman (Melissa Villaseñor), Alison Janney (Heidi Gardner), Terry Crews (Thompson), Kanye West (Chris Redd), Roseanne Barr (Bryant), Matthew McConaughey (Damon) and Ellen Degeneres (McKinnon) vie for his place.
For those who love celebrity impersonations, this is a must-watch.
Weezer? They’re still a band?
Over a holiday dinner with the new neighbors, a Weezer song plays on shuffle and leads to a debate that grows heated.
After recognizing the opening chords of the band's cover of Toto's "Africa," a self-proclaimed "ride-or-die" Weezer fan (Damon) argues with a woman (Jones) who admits she only loved the self-titled blue album and "Pinkerton."
Weezer took the skit in stride.