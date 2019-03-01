Cult made-for-TV horror movies are getting new life through YouTube and re-releases

“You are in your living room or your bedroom, and the images are right there next to you as if they're your neighbor or they are your family member,” said Mick Garris, who made his name directing several TV miniseries adaptations of Stephen King novels including “The Stand” and “The Shining” for ABC (he also hosts the podcast “Post Mortem With Mick Garris”). “The intimacy of scary scenes like Tobe Hooper's version of ‘Salem’s Lot,’ for example. There are images in there that I think are indelible because of the power of the images and the storytelling, but also because you're there alone with it. It's in your living room and feels much more personal.”