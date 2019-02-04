Fox drops new 30-second Super Bowl spot for 'Alita: Battle Angel'

"I'd rather rule in hell than serve in heaven," says the villain Vector (Mahershala Ali) in a new, action-packed 30-second teaser for Fox's "Alita: Battle Angel."
The trailer, which debuted during the Super Bowl's pregame show Sunday, offered new looks at the titular hero (played by Rosa Salazar) as well as Vector, Zapan (Ed Skrein), Dr. Chiren (Jennifer Connelly) and others.
The $200-million film, directed by Robert Rodriguez and produced by James Cameron and Jon Landau, is based on the manga series "Gunnm" by Yukito Kishiro.
Social media response to the film, which opens in theaters Feb. 14 after a series of delays, was tepid with many people decrying the film's pricey budget. The PG-13 movie faces an uphill battle with a current 33% "rotten" rating on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.