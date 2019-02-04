Jordan Peele 'disrupts' Super Bowl broadcast with 'Twilight Zone' promo

CBS premiered a first-look at the "Twilight Zone" reboot during the Super Bowl on Sunday, catching fans off guard with a "signal interruption" of the big game.
The entire commercial takes place at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium where the Super Bowl is being held. After seemingly returning from a commercial break, the stadium is rendered empty with banners from Sunday's game falling from the rafters and a still-full cup of soda splattering to the floor.
"Witness an empty space filled with thousands of screaming people," says Jordan Peele in a voiceover, filling Rod Serling's shoes in the reboot. "A man both nowhere and everywhere at the same time answers our new questions. The unthinkable is the expected. When truth is not the truth, what dimension are you even in?"
The series will stream exclusively on CBS' All Access streaming platform beginning on April 1.