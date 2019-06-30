L.A. movie openings, June 30-July 7: ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ and more

Reissue of the 1982 period drama starring Gérard Depardieu as a former soldier greeted with suspicion when he returns to his village in medieval France. With Nathalie Baye. Written by Jean-Claude Carrière, Natalie Zemon Davis, Daniel Vigne; based on a novel by Janet Lewis. Directed by Vigne. In French with English subtitles. (2:02) NR.