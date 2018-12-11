The week ahead in SoCal pop music, Dec. 16-23, 2018

H.E.R. Since making her debut last fall, the woman who goes by H.E.R. has gotten a great deal of acclaim for slow-burning, vulnerable records anchored by her velvety, rich voice. And, as was no doubt her intention, there's been just as much attention given to her anonymous persona — H.E.R. is an acronym for Having Everything Revealed. Rumor assumed that she was, in fact, singer-songwriter Gabi Wilson, who landed a deal with RCA at age 14, but H.E.R. has never confirmed that and rarely sat for a face-to-face interview. "Whether you know who I am or not, you don't really know who I am," she said during a break from a recent rehearsal. She prefers the focus to be on the music and not herself, understandable given this social-media-driven era of oversharing. (G.K.) The Novo, 800 Chick Hearn Court, L.A. 9 p.m. Wednesday. $43-$102.50. Goldenvoice.com.