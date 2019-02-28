California Sounds: Hear new recommended L.A. music from Nick Waterhouse and Hand Habits

Nick Waterhouse, “Wreck the Rod” video (Innovative Leisure). In the new clip from his forthcoming album, a noticeably sweaty, chubby and agitated Waterhouse sits aside a late-night talk show host played by actor/taco man Danny Trejo. Filtered with a VHS sheen to suggest the 1970s, the video is meant to seem archival, and depicts a velvet-tux-wearing Waterhouse as a past-his-prime, fat Elvis-style lounge singer. After insultingly asking Waterhouse about those who “throw around the word ‘has-been’ and ‘hack’ a lot,” Trejo cuts to the chase: “What happened in Vegas?”