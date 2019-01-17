Roger Daltrey on swagger and sensitivity, the new Who tour, plus the Beatles question

I have done so many things in my life. In between tours I wasn't a sitting-down person. So I built lakes from nothing, with a couple of bulldozers that were always breaking down. We spent so much time thrashing about in mud. We had four fish farms. I became a trout farmer, and then I got interested in the science of it and in cleaning up the rivers. There's been so much bad practice going on in the rivers of England. I did that for 20 years. I really learned about it, and we got salmon back in the Thames. There are all kinds of things like that which I'm very proud of. But it can be very dull talking about fish. No one gives a … about the fish.