Kacey Musgraves envisioned her Grammy-nominated ‘Golden Hour’ as a ‘beautiful hiding place’

“Relationship songs always got on my nerves before,” she said over a salad. “I wanted to talk about the world and where I came from” — rich topics this native of tiny Golden, Texas, covered with smarts and wit on “Pageant Material” and her 2013 major-label debut, “Same Trailer Different Park.” (An oft-quoted line from her breakout single, “Merry Go ’Round”: “Mama’s hooked on Mary Kay / Brother’s hooked on mary jane / And Daddy’s hooked on Mary two doors down.”)