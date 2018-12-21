Linda Perry on her Grammy nomination: 'Yay, me ... but it's bigger than just Linda Perry'

During a year in which the Recording Academy dug in to address the #GrammySoMale criticism that blew up after last year’s award ceremony by creating a task force to study the issue and recommend solutions, “the worst statistics of everything we’ve seen thus far has to do with the fact that just 2% to 3% of producers and engineers in our industry are women,” Academy President and CEO Neil Portnow told The Times last week. “In those two areas, the industry is woefully and shamefully out of line,” he said. “There’s so much more to be done.”