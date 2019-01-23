'She Persisted, the Musical' will translate Chelsea Clinton's bestselling book to the stage

Chelsea Clinton’s 2017 New York Times bestseller, “She Persisted: 13 American Women Who Changed the World,” is heading from the page to California stages next month.
Announced on Wednesday, “She Persisted, the Musical” will be brought to life by Bay Area Children’s Theatre in its world premiere at Berkeley Theater Center on Feb. 2.
The musical will be directed by Khalia Davis and will feature original music by Deborah Wicks La Puma.
Illustrated by Alexandra Boiger, Clinton’s book tells the story of fourth-grader Naomi, whose class trip to a museum morphs into a time-travel adventure where she meets trailblazing women.
“Each of the incredible women that I include in ‘She Persisted: 13 American Women Who Changed the World’ has inspired me,” Clinton said in a statement.
“Their lives are an example, and as ‘She Persisted’ is brought to life on stage, I hope that these stories of activists, artists, athletes, scientists and more inspire you to believe that with imagination and persistence, you too can change your school, your neighborhood, your community, our country and our world for the better,” she added.
After its Berkeley run (Feb. 2-March 3), the musical will move on to San Francisco’s Children’s Creative Museum Theater (March 9-31) before wrapping up at the Sunnyvale Community Center (April 6-14).
Tickets are now on sale at BACT’s website.