How the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ video game crossover got a ‘Fortnite’ holdout to succumb

Not as much with “Endgame,” as everyone, good or bad, gets either colorful lasers or the ability to access superhero weapons such as Captain America’s shield, lending a bit more zaniness and unpredictability to the proceedings. With such spontaneity, it may not be the mode of choice for the game’s pros, but for those who have been on the “Fortnite” sidelines it lends the game a sense of approachability, an ever so slight leveling of the playing field.