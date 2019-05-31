‘Last Black Man in San Francisco’ and capturing the magic of home and fraternal love

“The people who made the city what it is, I barely see them anymore. Everyone is gone, pushed out. We’re bitter, we’re jaded, but there’s not much I can do about it,” Fails says. “You just feel so disrespected when you see some of these white people who care more about dogs than black people.” (Oddly enough, San Fran is home to more dogs than children under 18.) The price to live in the city has skyrocketed so much that apartment listings often go viral for their shocking sticker prices, and there’s been a double-digit increase in homelessness just the last two years. The city, once a bastion for black culture, has seen its black population fall to about 5%.