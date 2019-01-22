Listen to the Oscar nominees for original song

Well, here’s a motley crew.
Hip-hop heavyweight Kendrick Lamar, songwriting powerhouse Diane Warren, Broadway darlings Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, pop star and actress Lady Gaga and Americana heroes Gillian Welch and David Rawlings all found themselves in the same Oscar race for original song when Motion Picture Academy nominations were announced Tuesday morning.
Their songs bolstered Oscar momentum for “Black Panther,” “RBG,” “Mary Poppins Returns,” “A Star Is Born” and “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.”
And the nominees are...