Coachella 2019: Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Ariana Grande to headline

By Todd Martens
Jan 02, 2019 | 8:35 PM
Childish Gambino, Tame Impala (singer Kevin Parker, pictured) and Ariana Grande will headline Coachella 2019. (John Salangsang/Invision/AP | Hugo Marie / EPA | Eric Liebowitz/NBC)

Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Ariana Grande will anchor the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, set to run April 12-14 and again April 19-21 at Indio’s Empire Polo Club. Others at the top of bill include Janelle Monae, Solange and Khalid.

The 2019 edition will be the festival’s 20th, and follows a year in which Beyoncé, the Weeknd and Eminem were the main attractions at the Goldenvoice-produced event.

Coachella is expected to once again bring approximately 250,000 attendees to the Colorado Desert. The poster is below.

