2019 Grammys: Former First Lady Michelle Obama makes surprise appearance

The 2019 Grammys are officially underway. The show is back in Los Angeles after a brief return to New York last year. Fifteen-time winner Alicia Keys is taking her first turn as host for the ceremony, which will see the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Lady Gaga, Cardi B and Post Malone, among many others, compete for the top prizes. Remember to check back here throughout the night for news on the latest winners, performances and more.
Former First Lady Michelle Obama makes surprise appearance to celebrate ‘the unifying power of music’
The former First Lady appeared alongside Lady Gaga, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jennifer Lopez and host Alicia Keys. Read more about the surprise group, and her remarks, here.
Lady Gaga tackles mental health in moving acceptance speech
When Lady Gaga won her award for pop duo performance, she devoted her acceptance time to a specific cause: mental illness. “If I don’t get another chance to say this, I just want to say that I am proud to be a part of a movie that addresses mental health issues,” she said during her speech. “They’re so important. And a lot of artists deal with that, and we got to take care of each other. So if you see somebody that’s hurting, don’t look away. And if you’re hurting, even though it might be hard, try to find that bravery within yourself to dive deep and go tell somebody and take them up in your head with you. Thank you so much.”
5:35 p.m. | Randall Roberts
Camila Cabello and Ricky Martin kick things off with an energetic ode to Latin music
In an extraordinary year for Latin music, and with all eyes on fixing its problems with gender parity, at least the Grammys made one decent call asking Camila Cabello to kick off the telecast. Sure, Cabello’s ”Havana” was nominated for a late-arriving live version of “Havana” for pop solo performance (she was also up for pop vocal album). But her zesty, colorful opener was a fine start for what looks to be a corrective telecast that, last year, took plenty of heat for its lack of female winners.
Cabello started her performance inside a neon-lit bedroom set that, within a minute, dropped her out into a Havana street scene. “Havana’s” been ubiquitous for over a year now, and even though it’s raining and freezing outside Staples Center, there’s a never a bad season for Cabello’s vibrant and ebullient breakout hit. She was later joined by the always-immaculately dressed Young Thug for his verse, along with peer J Balvin and standard-bearing Cuban trumpeter Arturo Sandoval.
But bonus points due to Ricky Martin, who emerged at the end of her show with a new rakish mustache and a welcoming nod of recognition from one Latin-pop crossover hit to another, more newly ascendant one. Who knows how the Grammys will shake out tonight in fixing its image as a tough place for women who aren’t Adele or Taylor Swift to take home the big trophies. But the first five minutes were an excellent opening statement.
5:30 p.m. | August Brown
See Tori Kelly, ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic and more winners backstage
Here’s what you missed from the pre-telecast awards
Well ahead of their 5 p.m. start time on CBS, the Grammys kicked things off with a lengthy pre-telecast ceremony where a majority of the awards were handed out. Brandi Carlile is currently in the lead with three awards, and other notable victories include first-time winners Ariana Grande, the late Chris Cornell and more. Catch up on the full list of winners so far here, and read more about the early wins and trends here before the show kicks off at 5 p.m.
4:45 p.m. | Los Angeles Times Staff