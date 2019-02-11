2019 Grammys: Former First Lady Michelle Obama makes surprise appearance

When Lady Gaga won her award for pop duo performance, she devoted her acceptance time to a specific cause: mental illness. “If I don’t get another chance to say this, I just want to say that I am proud to be a part of a movie that addresses mental health issues,” she said during her speech. “They’re so important. And a lot of artists deal with that, and we got to take care of each other. So if you see somebody that’s hurting, don’t look away. And if you’re hurting, even though it might be hard, try to find that bravery within yourself to dive deep and go tell somebody and take them up in your head with you. Thank you so much.”