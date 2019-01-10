What ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and ‘A Star Is Born’ get wrong about pop music

I’m not here to argue that the music business isn’t a cesspool. If you’ve watched even a few minutes of Lifetime’s new “Surviving R. Kelly” docuseries, then you know that’s exactly what it can be. Nor am I saying these movies don’t get some things right, such as the pitch-perfect detailing at a fictional Grammys ceremony in “A Star Is Born” (complete with Brandi Carlile as a performer) or the slick textures and whooshing beats of the songs Sia wrote for “Vox Lux.”