Cher says Adam Lambert brought her to tears with his 'Believe' cover. Watch how he did it

On Twitter, the 72-year-old singer said she was having trouble verbalizing how Lambert’s soulful performance made her feel because her senses were “overwhelmed” and she could only feel with her heart. She was also “shocked and over the moon” when rock legend Cyndi Lauper surprised her with a performance of “If I Could Turn Back Time” because Lauper had told her she was out of town. Lauper and Lambert closed the show with a duet of “I Got You Babe.”