Amber Liu's show of strength: The K-pop star goes solo, with designs on U.S. stardom

Liu, one of the most recognizable stars in one of the world’s most popular genres of music, has never been afraid to take some hits. The 26-year-old Chinese American singer was born and raised in L.A., before a a South Korean label discovered her at a Koreatown festival and shot her to stardom halfway around the world in a third, new culture. But as Liu transitions into a solo artist with an eye on U.S. pop fame (she headlines the Belasco Theatre on Dec. 13), she’ll have to take up a whole different fight.