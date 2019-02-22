L.A. guitarist Anthony Wilson takes a visual approach to music with ‘Songs and Photographs’

It's something that I do pretty much every day, even if I'm walking in my neighborhood to go get coffee or something. Sometimes just with the digital camera, sometimes just with the phone camera. But often times I'm with my film camera.And if something stops me, and it's never anything that I'm looking for, but it will be something that just stops me, even on a very familiar route. Maybe something has changed from the day before, or there's an object there, or something happened. Or it's something that I never noticed in a place that I've seen a million times. And it's that moment of a-ha, stop, be aware, snap the picture, and move on.