Grammys to salute Aretha Franklin in pre-awards ceremony all-star TV special

Aretha Franklin will be the honoree for the Grammy Awards’ annual multi-artist TV special saluting a noteworthy musician.
“Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul” is scheduled to be taped Jan. 13 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles and will feature performances of songs associated with Franklin by Grammy winners including Yolanda Adams, Alessia Cara, Kelly Clarkson, Common, Celine Dion, Jennifer Hudson, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Patti LaBelle, and BeBe Winans.
They’ll be joined on the program, to be hosted by actor, writer, producer and director Tyler Perry, by several current Grammy nominees, including Brandi Carlilie, Chloe X Halle, H.E.R., Janelle Monae and SZA. Some tickets will be available to the public and will go on sale on Friday at AXS.com.
“For more than six decades, her extraordinary artistic achievements coupled with her passionate dedication to her philanthropic work — which ranged from children's and artists' issues to civil rights activism — served as a testament to her power, majesty, and genius,” Recording Academy President and CEO Neil Portnow said in a statement. “These gifts positioned her as a true cultural icon, and the Recording Academy is honored to celebrate her inspirational legacy.”
An air date for the CBS-TV special has not been set. Franklin died in August at age 76.