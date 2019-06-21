Cardi, Nicki ... Connie? On eve of BET Awards, network exec Orlando makes her mark

Recent BETX lineups have failed to deliver the buzz of earlier years when Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar topped the bill, and its viability seemed in question when the partnership between BET and AEG ended (while Live Nation now books Staples, Goldenvoice still has a hand in booking the late-night shows at the Novo as part of the festival). And the festival has yet to figure out a way to bring audiences into the onstage action beyond a few live streams, which organizers worked to rectify for this year’s event.