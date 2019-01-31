Cardi B, Nicki Minaj to headline 2019 BET Experience

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj are atop the bill for the 2019 BET Experience.
BET announced Wednesday that the two stars will headline concerts for the four-day event built around the network’s annual awards show, set for June 20-23 at L.A. Live.
Now in its seventh year, the BET Experience is a weekend of concerts, seminars, celebrity panels and an expo geared toward black music fans.
Artists play across multiple stages, with headlining sets at Staples Center, intimate shows at Club Novo and free showcases at the convention center.
Minaj, Lil Wayne, Tory Lanez, Trippie Redd and Bri Steves will anchor the second night of concerts at Staples Center on June 21 with Cardi B, Migos, Lil Yachty, Lil Baby and City Girls tapped for the final night.
No word on which acts have been booked for the opening night of concerts.
VIP tickets for the BET Experience go on sale Wednesday, with general tickets on sale Friday. Those packages, which include a ticket to the awards show, range from $1,095 to $4,200. Packages for just the Staples Center shows will also be available.
More information can be found on the festival's website.