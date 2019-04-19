Did Beyoncé just surprise-drop the best live album of all time?

While I didn't attend an HBCU, both of my parents did. I grew up going to HBCU football games. I remember waiting in anticipation for the halftime show. To watch the drum major strut out and the band play soulful versions of my favorite songs. To see the beautiful black dancers in the stadium bleachers absolutely kill it. My cousin was a Jackson State University Prancing J-Sette (the innovators of the style of dancing seen at Beyoncé's Coachella performance), which is still a source of pride for my family. “Homecoming” takes me back to that place. It makes me proud to be black. It makes me proud to be black and from the South.