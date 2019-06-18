Bill Wyman, the Rolling Stones' 'quiet one,' speaks up in a new doc

The film gets its title from a popular label that Wyman shared with the equally taciturn George Harrison of the Beatles, and Wyman notes with a laugh that they were frequently mistaken for each other during the British Invasion era. On one trip to New York, he was met outside his hotel by young autograph seekers: “How did they know I was coming? They said, ‘Please sign this, please sign this.’ Initially, I started to sign them and they were Beatles albums. I said, ‘I’m Bill Wyman,’ and they said, ‘No, you’re George!’ We used to laugh about it.”