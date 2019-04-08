Billie Eilish has a No. 1 album, a spot at Coachella and 3,000 autographs to sign

In that spirit, Eilish learned to sing as a member of the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, which is why she now has “no chest voice at all,” she said as she sat on a picnic bench outside the studio. She wore baggy pants and a lime-green shirt emblazoned with the name of a pet-supplies distributor; Baird, who travels with her daughter as a kind of guardian-assistant hybrid, set a large stack of photos on the table and asked her to sign them while we talked.