Bob Dylan's Rolling Thunder Revue: A user's guide

The box-set highlights: It’s hard to go wrong with “Hurricane,” his ripped-from-the-headlines telling of the story of boxer Ruben “Hurricane” Carter, one of his most fiery protest songs. The version on Disc 7, recorded in Cambridge, is the one from the film. Dylan displays some of the most evocative, skillfully sculpted vocalizing of his career in the rehearsal version of Charles Badger Clark Jr.’s “Spanish Is the Loving Tongue” on Disc 1, and the extraordinary, melismatic rendering of his own haunting “One More Cup of Coffee (Valley Below)” on Disc 3. It’s also a treat hearing his take on Curtis Mayfield’s “People Get Ready” on the same disc, although audio quality of this rehearsal recording is less than ideal. Jump to Disc 4 and revel in the chemistry of the duet between Dylan and Baez on “Blowin’ in the Wind.” Disc 7 has an illuminating solo acoustic version of “Simple Twist of Fate” that demonstrates how Dylan treats his repertoire as a living entity rather than a static document. He changes lyrics, even spins out an entirely new verse. It was the first time he’d played “Blood on the Tracks” material live after the album was released to rapturous response in January. Among the Disc 14 one-performance-only tracks, Peter La Farge’s “The Ballad of Ira Hayes” is particularly compelling coming from Dylan as he sings from the Tuscarora Reservation in New York.