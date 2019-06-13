Review: Bruce Springsteen and Madonna strike a pose, with varied results, on new albums

As always, she’s singing about the dangers of giving into love and about the necessity of resisting phony authority; in “Killers Who Are Partying,” she runs through a list of all the marginalized communities she feels the need to protect — the latest in a long line of Madonna songs that ponder the many responsibilities women are asked to shoulder. The problem on “Madame X” is that neither the post-trap grooves nor the winding melodies are sturdy enough to make any of this stuff stick in the way her old classics did. She seems to have assumed that the force of her personality would put the songs across, as indeed it likely will when she performs them in concert this fall. But as a piece of emotional philosophy, “Crazy,” to name one flimsy new tune, has nothing on “Crazy for You.”