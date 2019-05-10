California Sounds: New L.A. music from Bleached, Bedouine and Schoolboy Q

The video for “Hard to Kill” opens with a shot of the sisters sprinting out of Art Deco landmark the Lane-Wells Building in Huntington Park. Both in disguise, they ditch the wigs and sunglasses and take to the streets. Are they secret agents? Escapees? What’s with the gold pistol? So many questions. But like classic kinda-sorta narrative videos of the 1980s, many of them go unanswered.