California Sounds: The must-hear locals performing at Coachella

“White shirt now red,” she whisper-sings, staring at the camera as blood flows from her nose and a finger-snapped rhythm hits on beats two and four. The clip jumps locations often. At one point Eilish sits on the stoop of a suburban home as three big-bellied dads do some synchronized tummy pumps. If Eilish can bring a similar sense of glee to the Coachella stage (hopefully the choreographed dads, too!), she’ll be occupying billions of eyeballs by the end of April.