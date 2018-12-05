California Sounds: A new Earl Sweatshirt album, Cooper Saver's 'cosmic disco' and Adam Goldberg's 'Home'

Earl Sweatshirt, “Some Rap Songs” (Tan Cressida/Columbia). The most promising L.A. rapper of his generation has, at 24, mastered the art of the fade. Gliding in and out of the spotlight whenever he’s got something to say, the artist born Thebe Neruda Kgositsile has maneuvered away from his teenage Odd Future beginnings, when his lyrical skills prompted a near maniacal search for his true identity, to a place where he’s able to explore the outer reaches of his musical muse with little regard for mainstream acceptance.