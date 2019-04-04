Advertisement

Cardi B tops 2019 Billboard Music Awards nominations with 21

By
Apr 04, 2019 | 10:40 AM
Cardi B tops the 2019 Billboard Music Award nominations with 21 nods. (Scott Roth / Associated Press)

Cardi B is back on top. This time the chart-topper is leading the 2019 Billboard Music Awards nominees, followed by Drake and Post Malone.

The “I Like It” rapper clinched 21 nods when the nominees were announced Thursday, compared with her eight nominations last year. That puts her just shy of the record for most nominations ever; Drake and the Chainsmokers each notched 22 nominations in 2017.

The newly minted Grammy Award winner was recognized in the top artist, female artist, rap artist, rap female artist, rap album and streaming-song artist categories, among others across the award show’s 56 categories. She’s also a double nominee in three of them: top-selling song, top collaboration and Hot 100 Song.

The “Invasion of Privacy” emcee was followed this year by Drake and Post Malone, each of whom earned 17 nominations. They are both nominated in several of the same categories, including top artist, top male artist, Billboard 200 artist and Hot 100 artist.

Rounding out the top artist list are Ariana Grande and Travis Scott, who earned nine and 12 nominations each, respectively.

Taylor Swift, who has the most wins of all time (that’s 23, for those keeping count), is nominated in the female artist and touring artist categories. That poises the crossover star to break her own Billboard awards record this year.

Other notable nods go to late rapper XXXTentacion, who earned 10 posthumous nominations, and the late Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin, who was nominated for gospel album.

On the film and TV side, the top soundtrack nominees are “13 Reasons Why: Season 2,” “A Star Is Born” by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” and “The Greatest Showman.”

RELATED: The 2018 Billboard Music Awards had something to say — and actually said it »

The Billboard Music Awards honor the year’s most successful artists in 56 categories across all genres of music. Nominees and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen Music and Next Big Sound, organizers said.

The awards, broken up by sections for artists, albums, songs and tours, are based on the chart period of March 23, 2018, through March 7, 2019. They also include fan-voted categories, such as Billboard Chart Achievement Award and top social artist. Voting for those categories will begin in the coming weeks.

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards, hosted by Kelly Clarkson, will take place on May 1 and air at 8 p.m. on NBC. Clarkson announced the nominees with country duo Dan + Shay on the “Today” show on Thursday.

Here’s a look at the nominees in the major categories. The full list can be found at Billboard:

Top artist

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

Travis Scott

New artist

Bazzi

Juice WRLDLil Baby

Dua Lipa

Ella Mai

Billboard Chart Achievement Award

Dan + Shay

Drake

Ariana Grande

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Dua Lipa

Male artist

Drake

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Ed Sheeran

XXXTentacion

Female artist

Cardi B

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Ella Mai

Taylor Swift

Duo/Group

BTS

Dan + Shay

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Panic! At the Disco

Touring Artist

Beyoncé & JAY-Z

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran & Taylor Swift

Justin Timberlake

Soundtrack

“13 Reasons Why: Season 2”

“A Star Is Born” by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

“The Greatest Showman”

Social Artist

BTS

EXO

GOT7

Ariana Grande

Louis Tomlinson

Billboard 200 Album

Cardi B, “Invasion of Privacy”

Drake, “Scorpion”

Post Malone, “beerbongs & bentleys"

Travis Scott, “ASTROWORLD”

XXXTentacion, “?”

Hot 100 Song

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “I Like It”

Juice WRLD, “Lucid Dreams”

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B, “Girls Like You”

Post Malone, “Better Now”

Travis Scott, “SICKO MODE”

