‘Overzealous’ Cardi B postpones tour to recover from liposuction

Cardi B has postponed concerts through the end of May to allow her body time to recover from post-baby liposuction and breast surgery.
A show Tuesday night in El Paso, Texas, was postponed, as was the rapper’s appearance at a Memorial Day weekend event in Baltimore.
“Cardi was overzealous in getting back to work; she didn’t take the time necessary to fully recover from her surgery,” the rapper’s rep told People. “Her strenuous schedule has taken a toll on her body and she has been given strict doctor’s orders to pull out of the rest of her performances in May.”
Radio station 92QJams in Baltimore said Tuesday that its 92Q Spring Bling Festival was being postponed until Sept. 8. The event had been set for Friday.
Cardi B admitted earlier this month that she’d gotten liposuction and breast work done in the time since her daughter was born last year.
“I have some news for y’all. I should have canceled today,” she said May 5 at the Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis, according to People. “I shouldn’t really be performing because moving too much is gonna [mess] up my lipo.”
Shortly before that, she’d told Entertainment Tonight that she’d gotten her breasts done as well. Kulture, her daughter with husband Offset, is now 10 months old.
“[I]t's actually like a very long process, recovery,” she told E! News about her liposuction in early May, when she admitted she had told fans because she didn’t like lying about things. “It actually takes like a little bit more than three or four months.”
On another topic, earlier this week, Cardi posted a profane "public service announcement" on Instagram advising fans who see her in public to simply come up to her and say hi rather than screaming out her name and asking her dumb questions.
A rep for Cardi didn’t reply to The Times’ request for comment Wednesday.