Meet Carly Rose: Child prodigy, reality TV flameout and your next indie-pop queen

Still, Rose acknowledged that “X Factor” clarified her drive to be a singer — and satisfied it for a while. “At first it was so exciting: ‘Whatever you want me to do, I’ll do it,’” she remembered telling the show’s producers. “But as you go on, it starts to feel like less of a privilege to be there.” As a small girl with a big voice, she said she was often assigned to sing power ballads from before she was born. And though she recognized that Spears’ name “carried some weight,” the teen-pop superstar who broke out in the late ’90s “was definitely less of a significant figure to me than she was to a lot of the people I spoke to about it.”