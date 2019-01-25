On Cherry Glazerr's new album, Clementine Creevy puts her personal problems on a public stage

Creevy feels less alone in Glazerr. She's inviting more feedback. Creevy has always been the leader, muse and decision-maker, but she's found people who can challenge, even educate her. “I'm questioned about my lyrics and meticulously comb through them,” she says. “I wasn't open to that before. It takes lying on the floor in agony, but I need a hard-ass in my life, and I don't get angry. I'm not a defensive person. I need that to write the best songs I know I can write.”