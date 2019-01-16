Miley Cyrus, Metallica, Foo Fighters honor Chris Cornell at five-hour concert

Friends, admirers and former bandmates of Chris Cornell gathered Wednesday night to pay tribute to the late rock singer in a nearly five-hour concert at the Forum in Inglewood.
The show, called “I Am the Highway,” was built around performances by three of Cornell’s groups — Soundgarden, Audioslave and Temple of the Dog — with appearances by a diverse cast of guest players and vocalists, including Miley Cyrus, who sang “Say Hello 2 Heaven” with Temple of the Dog; Brandi Carlile, who sang “Black Hole Sun” with Soundgarden; and Perry Farrell, who sang “Cochise” with Audioslave.
Other acts took the stage on their own to perform songs by Cornell, who died by suicide in 2017.
Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age played “Rusty Cage,” and Ryan Adams performed “Fell on Black Days.” Adam Levine and Jesse Carmichael, both from Maroon 5, were joined by Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard for “Seasons.” And Chris Stapleton sang “The Keeper.”
Wednesday’s concert, which organizers said raised more than $1 million for a pair of charitable organizations — the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation and the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation (the latter headed up by the singer’s widow) — also featured brief sets by Metallica and Foo Fighters, as well as a performance by one of Cornell’s daughters, Toni, who sang the late Bob Marley’s “Redemption Song” accompanied by Bob’s son Ziggy.
