Miley Cyrus, Metallica, Foo Fighters honor Chris Cornell at five-hour concert

Wednesday’s concert, which organizers said raised more than $1 million for a pair of charitable organizations — the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation and the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation (the latter headed up by the singer’s widow) — also featured brief sets by Metallica and Foo Fighters, as well as a performance by one of Cornell’s daughters, Toni, who sang the late Bob Marley’s “Redemption Song” accompanied by Bob’s son Ziggy.