Christine & The Queens will bring a Broadway-like feel to Coachella

“It's such a vast subject,” she says. “I took some time to decide to watch the documentary. Then I did because I couldn't not. What struck me most was how famous people have impunity. Horrifying. So how do we separate the art from the artist? Now you can't watch 'Manhattan' not knowing what we know. I have bursts of anger. When Louis CK fell down? Man, you ruined it for me. It was something I loved and now I'm going to cringe. I'll be moved every time Michael dances still but I'll have an ache that I didn't have before.”