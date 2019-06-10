Coachella 2020 dates announced; tickets on sale June 14

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival celebrated its 20-year anniversary in April with an event headlined by Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino and Tame Impala. Since its debut in 1999, it has grown to become one of the most prestigious and popular music festivals in the world. In 2017, the most recent year for which reliable box-office figures are available, Coachella grossed more than $114 million, making it by far the highest-grossing music festival in the world.