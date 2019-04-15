A ‘Game of Thrones’ viewing party at Coachella? Fans can dream

Winter is finally here, but not, of course, for those attending the desert festival Coachella on Sunday.
The season premiere of “Game of Thones” will have to wait another day. As the final season of the beloved show premiered, the festival raged on with artists including Blood Orange, Lizzo and Playboi Carti.
Some of those on the grounds said they had ever-so-slight hopes the festival would stage a viewing party. Others were strongly opposed to such a concept.
It fact, Simone Corbett, a TV assistant from L.A., argued it would be a terrible idea to air the HBO series during the festival. “All these people that could be watching ‘Game of Thrones’ are here instead.”
Sitting on the ground in a festival dining area with her roommate, Amy Johnson said that when she returns home to Portland, Ore., her first major plans include taking a cold shower and digging into the fantasy series. She briefly toyed with the idea of starting a fake rumor at the festival about a secret screening, but ultimately decided against it.
For many, a screening might’ve been a worthwhile idea.
“I really wish they would have a watch party,” said MaryAlice Peng, while hanging out near a colorful art installation that doubled as an Instagram mine-field. While the 23-year-old felt sad to miss the ‘Game of Thrones’ premiere, she also considered her priorities.
“Ariana [Grande] live, I can’t see that later,” she said.
Resting on a ledge in the shade, Andrew Schaffer a 25-year-old from New York, said he wasn’t stressed because he had the premiere recorded. “Just don’t check social media and you’re fine,” he said.
As for predictions of who would end up on the iron throne?
“I’m kind of hoping they don’t give everyone what they want,” Johnson said. “I don’t want a happily ever after.”
But after a few seconds, she reconsidered. “Actually, I would like Brienne.”