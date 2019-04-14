Coachella survives a fire scare, and K-pop act Blackpink rules the early going

The band seemed a little stunned by the reception. They’re already an arena act in the states, but the sight of the acres of Coachella fans clearly did something to them. The members — Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé — sprinted across the stage just to underline how huge it was, and how different. “This is so much fun, I’m going to remember this for the rest of my life,” Lisa said, before signing off with the booming EDM-inspired hits “Boombayah” and “As If It’s Your Last.”