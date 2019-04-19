Norteño superstars Los Tucanes de Tijuana launch Coachella weekend 2

That was especially true when they busted out their hit “La Chona,” which prompted a serious dance session replete with scrums of strangers spinning to the song. When the quartet shifted to one of its narco-corridos about the lives of drug traffickers, one fan held up a sign with a photo of convicted drug kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán on it. The back of it included an idea for a festival nickname: #Chapo-chella.