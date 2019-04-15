There are plenty of guitars at Coachella, but not so much rock ’n’ roll

For one moment at least, loud guitars seemed as alive as ever during this latest chapter of Coachella, even in a year when rock’s traditional dominance on the lineup has been eclipsed by pop, EDM and hip-hop. But that doesn’t mean there weren’t plenty of guitars, as well as some lessons from rock ’n’ roll, heard throughout the grounds. But at Coachella, which will repeat next weekend with largely the same lineup, rock has gone from a dominating genre to one for those in the know.