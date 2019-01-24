Phoebe Bridgers and Conor Oberst clandestinely make an L.A.-inspired album

“I feel like I hear a lot of people making singer-songwriter music, and a lot of it is bland and I connect with very little of it,” Oberst said. “But there’s a quality of her writing that cuts right to the bone. I don’t think you can listen to [Bridgers’] ‘Funeral’ and have a heart and not be moved. And the quality of her voice is so unique, she can sing anything and it’ll be captivating.”