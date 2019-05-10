Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber’s new summer jam, ‘I Don’t Care,’ is here

The song of the summer might have just arrived early thanks to the joint forces of Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber.
The inescapable pop singers debuted their newest collaboration, “I Don’t Care,” early Friday, burrowing their way into the human psyche with an earworm bound to dominate streaming and radio play.
The two contribute vocals to the light ditty, which is about not fitting in at a party and getting validation from a lover’s presence. It’s not an unusual theme for two men who’ve grown accustomed to widespread fan adulation.
“I Don’t Care” — whose “photoshop spoon” and downright terrifying promotional materials raised eyebrows the world over this week — marks the latest collaboration between British singer-songwriter Sheeran, 28, and former YouTube sensation Bieber, 25.
The stars last collaborated when Sheeran co-wrote 2015’s “Love Yourself,” which Bieber performed on his “Purpose” album.