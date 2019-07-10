Inside Ed Sheeran's ridiculously star-studded new 'Collaborations' album

In South America he got turned on to Paulo Londra, a young Latin trap phenom from Argentina, who guests on the track “Nothing on You.” And in Nashville he and Chris Stapleton, the burly country singer, got the ball rolling on a song that eventually became the hard-rocking “Blow,” which also features Mars. (Sheeran’s original idea for the similarly flexible Mars, Cook said, was “this kind of ‘Lady Marmalade’” that would have teamed the two with Bieber, who instead ended up dueting with Sheeran on the album’s lead single, “I Don’t Care.”)