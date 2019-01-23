Review: Elton John's farewell tour is so breezy, it hardly feels like goodbye

It was especially welcome, though, at this show, which might’ve been a far more pompous affair. John’s tour — called Farewell Yellow Brick Road after the smash 1973 album with which it almost shares a title — launched last year and is scheduled to run through the end of 2020; its marketing material refers to John’s having “redefined the cultural landscape” and his readiness to “fully embrace the next important chapter of [his] life.” (He’ll return to Staples on Wednesday, Friday and Jan. 30 then move to the Forum for two nights next week.)