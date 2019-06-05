With ‘Rocketman,’ Elton John lays bare his weird and wondrous musical genius

Indeed, it’s our belief in John’s authorship — our willingness to think of him as the throughline — that allowed him to get away with what does distinguish him from his peers, which is the astonishing sweep of his catalog, particularly his output from 1970 to 1975. To take in his excellent farewell concert, in which he jumps from the sunburned Americana of “Tiny Dancer” to the disco-flecked “Philadelphia Freedom” to the swooning space operatics of “Rocket Man” is to buy into the fantasy that this person experienced all these things and then lived to write about them. He was that good then, and he’s that good now.