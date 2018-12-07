Amid an exciting year for hip-hop, consider Eminem's Grammy snub a relief

Late controversial rapper XXXTentacion felt like a sure thing, as did J. Cole and Lil Wayne, who all put out some of the year’s finest rap albums, but they did not earn nods. Neither did Migos, who are one of the biggest groups out right now. Nor did genre disrupters like Juice WRLD, Lil Pump, Noname, Brockhampton or Tierra Whack — artists who would have shown voters were game to make some inspired choices at a time when there’s so much great hip-hop arriving at a mind-blowing pace.