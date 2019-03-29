Cultural Divide: Frank Ray is a Latino former cop changing the face of country music

The crystal ball over the dance floor kept spinning, but Ray, whose songs were mostly about love, was done. He left the stage and walked over to the T-shirt table, posing for pictures with cops and locals who said he was going to make it. They were sure of it. They put their arms around him and smiled. He got home just before 3 a.m. Emily had left a Post-It note: “P.S. I Love You.” She could do things like that; make him stand there in the dark, believing, in the quiet of a sleeping house.