Grammy timeline: The Portnow years

The Grammy show was in jeopardy because of a prolonged strike by the Writers Guild of America. Portnow, however, saved the day and was credited with brokering an interim agreement with the Writers Guild of America a little less than two weeks before the show, allowing it to go on unpicketed. "This was shuttle diplomacy at the highest level," Portnow said at the time. "It's challenging every year just to get the regular business done. When you add all the elements of having to deal with a totally outside, unexpected issue with very significant magnitude, it certainly took a lot of energy. But I was not going to allow that to in any way rain on our parade, especially in this milestone year." He added: "I haven't slept in probably four weeks."